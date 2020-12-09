Despite the pandemic, people still want to visit Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One thing Panama City Beach has continued to do well throughout the pandemic is to make people want to visit the world’s most beautiful beaches.

The city’s tourism numbers were up 30% in October compared to 2019, which was another record-breaking month.

PCB Tourist Development Council President Dan Rowe says the city doing so well goes to show how it has adapted to the ever-changing times.

Rowe says despite having a very busy past few months, the offseason is going to look a little different this year.

“We believe our snowbird business will be down this year as people in the northern states and in Canada are having to hunker down because of the pandemic,” said Rowe. “But, we do believe people from the region will continue to come here.”

For the people who do visit the area within the next few weeks, although the Annual New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop was canceled, officials want to make sure visitors are still getting a show.

“We won’t give up on New Year’s Eve,” said Rowe. “We’re ready for 2020 to be over. We will be doing fireworks at the ends of the city pier, the county pier, and on the east end of the beach at midnight just to make sure that people are spread out and having a good time.”

Officials hope this event will encourage people to come ring in the new year in Panama City Beach, but to also remember to “beach responsibly” while visiting.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.