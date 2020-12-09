Four Seahawks sign scholarship offers Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Wednesday we saw another example of area coaches working hard through the pandemic to help their student athletes move on, and of the athletes themselves persevering. Four seniors there signed scholarship offers.

The first of the four to sign was Kyle Long, who signed a golf scholarship offer with Jefferson State, a juco in Birmingham. Kyle part of a district championship team at South Walton.

One of Kyle’s teammates also signing a scholarship with Jefferson State, that teammate Hunter Corbin, who made it to the State Tournament, played alongside one of Jack Nicklaus’ grandsons, word is Jack called Hunter’s swing one of the sweetest he’s seen in the game of golf!

Next to sign Hannah Haerer, who signed a volleyball scholarship with Southeastern Louisiana, a D1 program in Hammond Louisiana. Hannah part of a team that won their district title, and made it to the state region semifinals.

And the fourth signee there today, Natasha Bryan, a track star who signed with Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Natasha the number one ranked heptathlete in the country, in her age group. So a very bright future for her competing in the collegiate ranks, and for all these Seahawks.

South Walton A.D. Phil Tisa says this is great example of getting things done despite the pandemic.

“Every year that we have these signings it is a big accomplishment.” coach Tisa told us. “7 percent of high school athletes get the opportunity to play at the next level. So anytime we have the luxury to have four kids do it, and to be able to do it at the same time. And you know this is just for our early signing period, I expect more in the spring. So this is a great accomplishment for these kids and the school.”

And coach Tisa adds even though only immediate family and coaches could be there Wednesday, they did provide a way for others to participate in some way.

“We have been streaming our sporting events that are in the gym,” Tisa said “they are currently live streamed through our YouTube channel. So this is our first opportunity to do this with a non-sporting event, I mean even though it was about sports, it wasn’t a game. So South Walton high school on YouTube. You know we’re trying to do more of this to reach more people since we’re not able to bring the people in Like we used to with the current Covid protocols.

