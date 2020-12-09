Gulf Coast State College will start 2021 athletic seasons without fans

Advertisement

Gulf Coast State College 2021 athletic seasons will start without fans,
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

According to Gulf Coast State College Athletic Director Michael Kandler, the 2021 athletic seasons will start without fans in attendance out of an abundance of caution.

Kandler says this will impact all five teams and sports venues.

He says the ultimate goal is to play as many games as possible while ensuring staff, fan, and athlete safety during the pandemic.

Officials say they will make adjustments to the policy as the season goes if need be.

In the meantime, the college plans to live-stream as many games as possible.

