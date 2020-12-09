Advertisement

Kids jump from 3rd-story window to escape fire sparked by Christmas tree

By KXLY Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Two young children escaped from an apartment fire in Washington by jumping from a third-story window. Neighbors were there to catch them and help them to safety.

Trevor Main heard a bloodcurdling scream Tuesday morning and ran over to the Regal Ridge Apartments, where he saw a young boy hanging from a third-story apartment window with black smoke coming from behind him.

“It kept going and going, and then, your hairs kind of stand up,” Main said.

Another witness says a little girl jumped out the window first, but the boy didn’t. So, Main broke down the door, prepared to risk his life to save the child.

“He looked like he didn’t want to jump out of that window because that’s scary, so if you can get in through the apartment and get him out that way, you have to try,” Main said.

When Main couldn’t get through the smoke, he and other neighbors finally convinced the boy to jump from the window and helped catch him as he fell.

“He bumped his face on the rocks pretty good, but as long as he’s OK, that’s all we cared about,” Main said.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The children’s mother was also home at the time of the fire. Main says she told him the Christmas tree sparked the blaze. Firefighters have not confirmed the cause.

Three cats were killed in the fire, and the family’s apartment was destroyed. Many others were damaged.

Main says he’s just thankful everyone is OK.

Copyright 2020 KXLY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

