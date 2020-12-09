Local leaders say Viking Cruises could bring large economic impact to Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Tuesday the Panama City Commission voted to approve a letter of intent with Viking Cruises to open up Panama City as a port of call to people who may have never thought about visiting the area.

“Now they can enjoy our beaches which I think are some of the nicest in the world,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki. “Also coming downtown, seeing the art we’ve got downtown and the rejuvenation of what we’re doing downtown. They can go to St. Andrews and really give us some exposure.”

City officials say the ships will anchor in St. Andrews Bay and operate out of Port Panama City.

While the pandemic has hit the cruising industry hard, officials say Viking is taking extra care to keep travelers and locals safe.

”These people are actually going to be tested on the ship when they get on the ship. They’ll be tested before they get off the ship,” said Brudnicki. “They’re probably some of the safest travelers that we’ll have.”

The ship destined for the bay can hold 930 passengers which local tourism officials say can provide a huge economic boost to the area for businesses big and small.

”So we’re excited about this opportunity to help all the small businesses in Bay County that are focused on charters or excursions,” said President of the PCB Tourist Development Council Dan Rowe. “They’ll be able to pick up an additional business.”

The first ships are planned to head into the bay as early as January and officials hope by the time passengers return to the ship, they’re already making plans to come back.

”The old adage is, ‘Once you get our sand between your toes, you’ll be back,’” said Rowe.

