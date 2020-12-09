New concession items coming soon to the Panama City Beach Sports Complex

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Tourist Development Council agreed Tuesday morning to add new concession items to the sports complex menu.

B&B Bartending will soon be selling beer and wine at select tournaments at the PCB Sports Complex.

Each tournament organizer has the ability to determine whether they want alcohol to be sold there or not because officials say alcohol sales at some tournaments is unnecessary.

The beer and wine sales will generate more money for the complex, but officials want to make sure safety stays the first priority.

“First and foremost, the sports park is all about people enjoying themselves, recreating. We don’t want to have any issues with that, we’re not operating a sports bar,” said PCB TDC President Dan Rowe.

Officials say this new addition will be another amenity added to an already great sports park.

