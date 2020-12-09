None injured in Marianna shooting, one arrested

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

According to the Marianna Police Department, no one was injured after a Tuesday night shooting.

Officers say they were sent to an address on Purdee Road in Marianna to investigate gunshots.

They spoke to the victim who said two black males, who were identified as Isiah Booker and Robert Davis, shot at him.

They say the victim left in his car and noticed several bullet holes in his vehicle when he got home.

Police officers say they found and arrested Booker and charges are being filed against Davis at this time.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or Chipola CrimeStoppers at 850-526-5000.

