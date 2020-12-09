Advertisement

None injured after semi rollover in Jackson County

None were injured after a semi rollover Wednesday.(AP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, no one was injured after a semi-truck rolled over on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday morning.

Troopers say the truck turned onto the I-10 eastbound entrance ramp at Kynesville Road in Marianna when the load inside of the truck shifted.

They say the truck and the trailer rolled over and came to a final stop on the shoulder of the entrance ramp.

The driver of the semi was not injured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

