None injured after semi rollover in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, no one was injured after a semi-truck rolled over on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday morning.

Troopers say the truck turned onto the I-10 eastbound entrance ramp at Kynesville Road in Marianna when the load inside of the truck shifted.

They say the truck and the trailer rolled over and came to a final stop on the shoulder of the entrance ramp.

The driver of the semi was not injured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

