Panama City to raise water rates

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Since Hurricane Michael, most of the communities in our area are experiencing budget shortfalls and Panama City is no exception. The city’s operating budget for water and sewer service has suffered because of the loss of 1,600 customers after the hurricane hit.

The operating capital for the department has been depleted and needs to be increased to meet the financial requirements on a note that the commission took out in 2016. The rate increase is set to start with the January 2021 billing. The average rate increase is estimated to be $5.91 for a customer using 4,000 gallons of water.

Panama City Asst. City Manager Jared Jones said, “There is a potential, the faster we gain customers that pay into the system the faster we can potentially reduce the rates in out years. So, rather than having a potential 5% increase in year three of the study period, there could be a 2% or zero. So, I mean, that’s the goal is to make this as little as possible in the out years.”

The rate study will be reviewed annually to determine the necessity of further rate increases based on the size of the customer base.

