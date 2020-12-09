Advertisement

Panama City to raise water rates

Panama City commissioners plan to raise water/sewer rates in January.
Panama City commissioners plan to raise water/sewer rates in January.(WJHG)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Since Hurricane Michael, most of the communities in our area are experiencing budget shortfalls and Panama City is no exception. The city’s operating budget for water and sewer service has suffered because of the loss of 1,600 customers after the hurricane hit.

The operating capital for the department has been depleted and needs to be increased to meet the financial requirements on a note that the commission took out in 2016. The rate increase is set to start with the January 2021 billing. The average rate increase is estimated to be $5.91 for a customer using 4,000 gallons of water.

Panama City Asst. City Manager Jared Jones said, “There is a potential, the faster we gain customers that pay into the system the faster we can potentially reduce the rates in out years. So, rather than having a potential 5% increase in year three of the study period, there could be a 2% or zero. So, I mean, that’s the goal is to make this as little as possible in the out years.”

The rate study will be reviewed annually to determine the necessity of further rate increases based on the size of the customer base.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach officials say they're waiting on the toxicology report from the driver that...
Update: Investigators await toxicology report in crash that killed two kids at local mini-golf course
Viking Cruises wants to set sail out of Port Panama City.
Viking Cruises wants Panama City to be a port of call
Four more states voted to legalized recreational marijuana for adults in November, and late...
Bill to legalize marijuana filed
The home of Data Scientist Rebekah Jones who was fired by the state for insubordination earlier...
Data scientist speaks out after FDLE raids her home
Bay County’s total case count is at 9,210 including 8,860 residents and 350 non-residents.
Bay County health officials confirm hundreds of new COVID-19 cases in the past week

Latest News

St. Andrews Market to host Jingle Jam (2)
St. Andrews Market to host Jingle Jam (2)
Go to secondchangenwfl.org for more information on how to give back.
Jingle Jam coming to Panama City this weekend (1)
Dean Alan Miller (Source: Walton County Sheriff's Office)
Defuniak Springs man found guilty of possession of child pornography
A proposal to bring in Viking Cruises to Port Panama City was discussed at today's city...
Viking Cruises in Panama City
Mosley beats Arnold in double overtime
Mosley hangs on in double overtime vs. Arnold