Advertisement

St. Andrews Market to host Jingle Jam event

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

It’s a party big enough for the whole family! Some guests joined us live at the station with more about an upcoming Christmas event.

The St. Andrews Market is hosting its Jingle Jam event on Saturday, December 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Getting into the Christmas spirit, the Bay Area Jeep Association will be there showing off decorated Jeeps by cruising along Beach Drive into Downtown Panama City.

The Bay County Motorcycle Foundation will also be at the market Saturday for a drive-through toy drive benefitting Bikers for Kids. Attendees are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys. Organizers also say there will be an ugly sweater contest and an ugly dog sweater contest.

For more information, watch Paris’s full interview

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach officials say they're waiting on the toxicology report from the driver that...
Update: Investigators await toxicology report in crash that killed two kids at local mini-golf course
The home of Data Scientist Rebekah Jones who was fired by the state for insubordination earlier...
Data scientist speaks out after FDLE raids her home
The Panama City Commission voted to approve a letter of intent with Viking Cruises Tuesday.
Local leaders say Viking Cruises could bring large economic impact to Bay County
Debris could be seen all over the road from where the semi was hit and the scene remained very...
Accident in Panama City leaves intersection closed
No one was injured after a Tuesday night shooting in Marianna.
None injured in Marianna shooting, one arrested

Latest News

DEADLINE IS FRIDAY
CARES ACT MONEY DEADLINE
Anna Brassfield, 79, was last seen on Wednesday, December 9.
Panama City police have found the missing elderly woman
Schubert said commissioners set aside up to 10 million dollars in grants.
The CARES Acts grants deadline is quickly approaching for Bay County businesses, non-profits and individuals to apply
Over the weekend, Florida recorded the highest daily COVID case numbers since September 1st.
Holmes County offices closed due to COVID-19 cases in area
What is business like for small businesses during a pandemic
Local businesses open during a pandemic