St. Andrews Market to host Jingle Jam event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

It’s a party big enough for the whole family! Some guests joined us live at the station with more about an upcoming Christmas event.

The St. Andrews Market is hosting its Jingle Jam event on Saturday, December 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Getting into the Christmas spirit, the Bay Area Jeep Association will be there showing off decorated Jeeps by cruising along Beach Drive into Downtown Panama City.

The Bay County Motorcycle Foundation will also be at the market Saturday for a drive-through toy drive benefitting Bikers for Kids. Attendees are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys. Organizers also say there will be an ugly sweater contest and an ugly dog sweater contest.

