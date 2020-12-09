Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

One more cold night w/milder weather on the way
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be another cold night tonight over the panhandle as we will see 30s inland w/40s at the coast. I do expect to see frost in areas north of the bays tonight. The warm up begins Wednesday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 60s. That is pretty close to average for this time of year. Highs will reach the 70s Thursday and Friday with the dry weather continuing. This weekend we will introduce some rain chances (30% Sat & 20% Sun).

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach officials say they're waiting on the toxicology report from the driver that...
Update: Investigators await toxicology report in crash that killed two kids at local mini-golf course
Viking Cruises wants to set sail out of Port Panama City.
Viking Cruises wants Panama City to be a port of call
Four more states voted to legalized recreational marijuana for adults in November, and late...
Bill to legalize marijuana filed
The home of Data Scientist Rebekah Jones who was fired by the state for insubordination earlier...
Data scientist speaks out after FDLE raids her home
Bay County’s total case count is at 9,210 including 8,860 residents and 350 non-residents.
Bay County health officials confirm hundreds of new COVID-19 cases in the past week

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing our hourly planner for today.
Wednesday Forecast
Warmer weather is on the way later this week
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Paris and Ryan chat about today's forecast.
Tuesday Forecast
Cold weather has returned to the panhandle
Monday Evening Forecast