Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be another cold night tonight over the panhandle as we will see 30s inland w/40s at the coast. I do expect to see frost in areas north of the bays tonight. The warm up begins Wednesday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 60s. That is pretty close to average for this time of year. Highs will reach the 70s Thursday and Friday with the dry weather continuing. This weekend we will introduce some rain chances (30% Sat & 20% Sun).

