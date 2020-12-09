Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar once again with clear skies overhead and a lot of sunshine coming your way today. Ready the shades and something warm to wear out the door this morning as temperatures are chilly.

We’ll likely see some frosty starts in spots away from the coast this morning for early morning commuters once again. Temperatures are starting out near freezing inland to the upper 30s on the coast. We’ll want to dress in layers for today as we’ll warm up nicely by the afternoon to where you’ll want to be able to shed an extra layer.

Temperatures should have no troubles reaching the 60s by lunchtime and perhaps upper 60s near 70 at the peak of daytime heating today. With the abundant sunshine, that will feel nice enough for short sleeves this afternoon.

We’re not quite done with the cold feels, however. With clear skies tonight, and light winds, we’ll still get quite chilly but more seasonal into the 40s overnight tonight. So you’ll still be reaching for the extra layer out the door on Thursday. But once again, by the afternoon, we’ll be able to shed that extra layer as afternoon highs reach the 70s for the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, our next rain chance will arrive in the form of a cold front. While there’s still a bit of uncertainty on timing and length of opportunity for rain, it still appears as though the bulk of maybe a tenth or two tenths of an inch of rain will arrive late Saturday into Saturday night before wrapping up early Sunday morning. Both Saturday and Sunday are looking overall partly to mostly sunny and pleasant in the 70s.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine returns with highs reaching the upper 60s by the afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast brings on a warmer stretch of weather, especially for the afternoons for the rest of the week on into the weekend.

