Advertisement

West Virginia chemical plant blast kills 1, injures 3

Photo of a chemical plan explosion in West Virginia 12/8/20
Photo of a chemical plan explosion in West Virginia 12/8/20(Aaron Spencer)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say an explosion and fire at a West Virginia chemical plant that shook surrounding homes killed one person while injuring three others.

It happened Tuesday night at the Chemours property site in Belle.

Chemours says the incident occurred at Optima Chemicals, which is a tenant on the property.

Four people were reported injured initially, but Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper said one person later died.

The victim’s family identified him as plant worker John Gillenwater of Hurricane.

Belle Mayor David Fletcher, who doubles as a volunteer firefighter, says the fire was put out and an order for residents in the area to remain indoors was lifted early Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach officials say they're waiting on the toxicology report from the driver that...
Update: Investigators await toxicology report in crash that killed two kids at local mini-golf course
The home of Data Scientist Rebekah Jones who was fired by the state for insubordination earlier...
Data scientist speaks out after FDLE raids her home
The Panama City Commission voted to approve a letter of intent with Viking Cruises Tuesday.
Local leaders say Viking Cruises could bring large economic impact to Bay County
Debris could be seen all over the road from where the semi was hit and the scene remained very...
Accident in Panama City leaves intersection closed
No one was injured after a Tuesday night shooting in Marianna.
None injured in Marianna shooting, one arrested

Latest News

Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the massive August explosion at...
Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in port blast
A series of crashes in California was caught on camera on Wednesday.
Video captures series of freeway crashes in California
A series of crashes in California was caught on camera on Wednesday.
Video: Dramatic series of crashes injure 3 in California
President Trump is likely going to find himself a defendant in several cases when he's out of...
After presidency ends, Trump faces high-profile probes
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Wisconsin courts to consider Trump’s election lawsuits