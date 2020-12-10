Accident in Panama City leaves intersection closed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A crash in Panama City Wednesday night has shut down an intersection and police are trying to figure out exactly what caused it.

The crash happened at the intersection of 11th Street and Calhoun Avenue. We’re told a pick up truck ran into a semi parked on the side of the road. Debris could be seen all over the road from where the semi was hit and the scene remained very active.

Panama City Police and Fire are currently investigating the scene, but have not said if anyone was injured or killed. Chris Volpi said he was sitting in his car and watched the accident happen. Volpi said the white pick up was heading east on 11th street when it clipped the side of the parked tractor trailer. He describes the crash as sounding like a very loud bang. Volpi said he immediately called 911.

“After the accident, I went up there inside the cab of the truck and made sure both of them had a pulse. I tried to turn the vehicle off but it was a push to start. It was leaking a whole bunch of oil. That’s really about it,” said Volpi.

Officials said they’re waiting for more investigators to arrive on scene and cannot give us any further details at this time. But once we know more, we’ll have that information on our website.

