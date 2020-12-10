Advertisement

Accident in Panama City leaves intersection closed

By Dani Travis
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A crash in Panama City Wednesday night has shut down an intersection and police are trying to figure out exactly what caused it.

The crash happened at the intersection of 11th Street and Calhoun Avenue. We’re told a pick up truck ran into a semi parked on the side of the road. Debris could be seen all over the road from where the semi was hit and the scene remained very active.

Panama City Police and Fire are currently investigating the scene, but have not said if anyone was injured or killed. Chris Volpi said he was sitting in his car and watched the accident happen. Volpi said the white pick up was heading east on 11th street when it clipped the side of the parked tractor trailer. He describes the crash as sounding like a very loud bang. Volpi said he immediately called 911.

“After the accident, I went up there inside the cab of the truck and made sure both of them had a pulse. I tried to turn the vehicle off but it was a push to start. It was leaking a whole bunch of oil. That’s really about it,” said Volpi.

Officials said they’re waiting for more investigators to arrive on scene and cannot give us any further details at this time. But once we know more, we’ll have that information on our website.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach officials say they're waiting on the toxicology report from the driver that...
Update: Investigators await toxicology report in crash that killed two kids at local mini-golf course
The home of Data Scientist Rebekah Jones who was fired by the state for insubordination earlier...
Data scientist speaks out after FDLE raids her home
The Panama City Commission voted to approve a letter of intent with Viking Cruises Tuesday.
Local leaders say Viking Cruises could bring large economic impact to Bay County
No one was injured after a Tuesday night shooting in Marianna.
None injured in Marianna shooting, one arrested

Latest News

DEADLINE IS FRIDAY
CARES ACT MONEY DEADLINE
Anna Brassfield, 79, was last seen on Wednesday, December 9.
Panama City police have found the missing elderly woman
Schubert said commissioners set aside up to 10 million dollars in grants.
The CARES Acts grants deadline is quickly approaching for Bay County businesses, non-profits and individuals to apply
Over the weekend, Florida recorded the highest daily COVID case numbers since September 1st.
Holmes County offices closed due to COVID-19 cases in area
What is business like for small businesses during a pandemic
Local businesses open during a pandemic