Arrest made in Bayview Avenue shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Police have arrested one person in connection with the December 4th shooting on Bayview Avenue in Panama City.

Officers say Arthur Middleton III, 31, was identified as a suspect and turned himself in to Panama City Police on December 9th.

Middleton was charged with aggravated battery, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and shooting across a public roadway.

Officers say he was booked at the Bay County Jail and is awaiting first appearance.

The victim, Chandler Strong, 32, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or aubmit a tip through the “Panama City PD” app.

