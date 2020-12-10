Advertisement

Arrest made in Bayview Avenue shooting

Panama City Police have made an arrest in connection to the Bayview Avenue shooting.
Panama City Police have made an arrest in connection to the Bayview Avenue shooting.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Police have arrested one person in connection with the December 4th shooting on Bayview Avenue in Panama City.

Officers say Arthur Middleton III, 31, was identified as a suspect and turned himself in to Panama City Police on December 9th.

Middleton was charged with aggravated battery, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and shooting across a public roadway.

Officers say he was booked at the Bay County Jail and is awaiting first appearance.

The victim, Chandler Strong, 32, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or aubmit a tip through the “Panama City PD” app.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris could be seen all over the road from where the semi was hit and the scene remained very...
Accident in Panama City leaves intersection closed
Panama City Beach officials say they're waiting on the toxicology report from the driver that...
Update: Investigators await toxicology report in crash that killed two kids at local mini-golf course
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe will announce a major indictment Friday
Major indictment announcement set for Friday from U.S. Attorney
The home of Data Scientist Rebekah Jones who was fired by the state for insubordination earlier...
Data scientist speaks out after FDLE raids her home
The Panama City Commission voted to approve a letter of intent with Viking Cruises Tuesday.
Local leaders say Viking Cruises could bring large economic impact to Bay County

Latest News

Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O'Rourke said they currently have one proposal for that...
Frank Brown Park commercial development makeover in talks
It was a packed agenda for Thursday nights Panama City Beach council meeting.
New 5-year plan in talks after PCB council meeting
Local comedian Janet Fortune recently performed for Panama City Comedy at House of Bourbon in...
Local comedy production keeps the laughs coming
The farm is closing early this yea due to high demand.
Demand for Christmas Trees high across Northwest Florida
School board members proposed moving the HR department under the position of Chief Education...
Bay Haven Charter Academy terminates Human Resource Coordinator