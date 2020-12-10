Bay County not implementing recycling after incinerator shutdown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County incinerator will shut down in March, and no recycling program is in the works to assist in replacing it.

The Steelfield Landfill will be the sole source of garbage disposal in Bay County after the incinerator closes, with room to expand as the need arises. However, recycling will not be coming to Bay County due to cost and the lack of infrastructure to support it.

“As it stands right now since the storm, there is not any place in Bay County that we can even pay to take those (recyclable) materials,” said Valerie Sale, Bay County Public Information Officer. “I think there is a widespread misperception that there is a lot of money in recycling for governmental entities, and that is unfortunately just not the case.”

Sale also mentioned for the discussion of recycling to even begin, a new tax would likely have to be introduced which is not in the works.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.