Advertisement

Bay County not implementing recycling after incinerator shutdown

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County incinerator will shut down in March, and no recycling program is in the works to assist in replacing it.

The Steelfield Landfill will be the sole source of garbage disposal in Bay County after the incinerator closes, with room to expand as the need arises. However, recycling will not be coming to Bay County due to cost and the lack of infrastructure to support it.

“As it stands right now since the storm, there is not any place in Bay County that we can even pay to take those (recyclable) materials,” said Valerie Sale, Bay County Public Information Officer. “I think there is a widespread misperception that there is a lot of money in recycling for governmental entities, and that is unfortunately just not the case.”

Sale also mentioned for the discussion of recycling to even begin, a new tax would likely have to be introduced which is not in the works.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach officials say they're waiting on the toxicology report from the driver that...
Update: Investigators await toxicology report in crash that killed two kids at local mini-golf course
The home of Data Scientist Rebekah Jones who was fired by the state for insubordination earlier...
Data scientist speaks out after FDLE raids her home
The Panama City Commission voted to approve a letter of intent with Viking Cruises Tuesday.
Local leaders say Viking Cruises could bring large economic impact to Bay County
Debris could be seen all over the road from where the semi was hit and the scene remained very...
Accident in Panama City leaves intersection closed
No one was injured after a Tuesday night shooting in Marianna.
None injured in Marianna shooting, one arrested

Latest News

DEADLINE IS FRIDAY
CARES ACT MONEY DEADLINE
Anna Brassfield, 79, was last seen on Wednesday, December 9.
Panama City police have found the missing elderly woman
Schubert said commissioners set aside up to 10 million dollars in grants.
The CARES Acts grants deadline is quickly approaching for Bay County businesses, non-profits and individuals to apply
Over the weekend, Florida recorded the highest daily COVID case numbers since September 1st.
Holmes County offices closed due to COVID-19 cases in area
What is business like for small businesses during a pandemic
Local businesses open during a pandemic