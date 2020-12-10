Advertisement

Bay County Sheriff’s Office hosting drive-in movie night

The Bay County Sheriff's Office will show "A Christmas Story" and the "Frosty the Snowman"...
The Bay County Sheriff's Office will show "A Christmas Story" and the "Frosty the Snowman" cartoon.(BCSO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is getting into the Christmas spirit with a drive-in movie night.

The Sheriff’s office is showing “A Christmas Story” as well as the “Frosty the Snowman” cartoon. The sound will come through on 90.3 FM on your car radio.

The drive-in kicks off Friday, December 11th at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Panama City Mall near the Sears building.

Sheriff’s officials say space is limited to only 300 cars and will be on a first-come, first parked basis.

Free popcorn, hot chocolate, and soda will also be provided.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris could be seen all over the road from where the semi was hit and the scene remained very...
Accident in Panama City leaves intersection closed
Panama City Beach officials say they're waiting on the toxicology report from the driver that...
Update: Investigators await toxicology report in crash that killed two kids at local mini-golf course
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe will announce a major indictment Friday
Major indictment announcement set for Friday from U.S. Attorney
The home of Data Scientist Rebekah Jones who was fired by the state for insubordination earlier...
Data scientist speaks out after FDLE raids her home
The Panama City Commission voted to approve a letter of intent with Viking Cruises Tuesday.
Local leaders say Viking Cruises could bring large economic impact to Bay County

Latest News

Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O'Rourke said they currently have one proposal for that...
Frank Brown Park commercial development makeover in talks
It was a packed agenda for Thursday nights Panama City Beach council meeting.
New 5-year plan in talks after PCB council meeting
Local comedian Janet Fortune recently performed for Panama City Comedy at House of Bourbon in...
Local comedy production keeps the laughs coming
The farm is closing early this yea due to high demand.
Demand for Christmas Trees high across Northwest Florida
School board members proposed moving the HR department under the position of Chief Education...
Bay Haven Charter Academy terminates Human Resource Coordinator