Bay County Sheriff’s Office hosting drive-in movie night

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is getting into the Christmas spirit with a drive-in movie night.

The Sheriff’s office is showing “A Christmas Story” as well as the “Frosty the Snowman” cartoon. The sound will come through on 90.3 FM on your car radio.

The drive-in kicks off Friday, December 11th at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Panama City Mall near the Sears building.

Sheriff’s officials say space is limited to only 300 cars and will be on a first-come, first parked basis.

Free popcorn, hot chocolate, and soda will also be provided.

