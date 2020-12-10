Advertisement

Bozeman putting a halt to athletics as students are sent home due to COVID-19 outbreak

The school has safety guidelines in place for when students return.(WJHG/WECP)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -At Bozeman High School, there has been a temporary suspension of all extra curricular activities.

An outbreak of COVID cases among more than a hundred students caused all students, faculty, and staff to be sent home through Christmas break, Bozeman Athletic Director Jeff Patton says, “as we stand right now, all athletics are suspended through the 4th of January.”

Coach Patton says this is a very fluid situation that could change, but this decision is being made with the safety of students, coaches and staff in mind.

The suspension of practices and games affects girls weightlifting, wrestling, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball.

One other Bay County School, North Bay Haven is in the final days of a ten day suspension of athletics because of some COVID cases there.

