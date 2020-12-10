Advertisement

Dairy Queen ‘pay it forward’ chain pays for $10K worth of food in Minn.

By WCCO Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAINERD, Minn. (WCCO) - Customers at a Dairy Queen in Minnesota filled their karma buckets, as well as their bellies, over the weekend.

There was a spontaneous chain of about 900 drive-thru customers paying for the people behind them.

“It makes people feel good. Our whole crew was pumped about it, ‘Let’s keep it going,’” said Sandra Quam, the shop’s assistant manager.

Good Samaritans spent about $10,000 “paying it forward.”

“We had people come here just because they heard about it and wanted to be a part of it,” Quam said.

The chain lasted from Thursday until Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris could be seen all over the road from where the semi was hit and the scene remained very...
Accident in Panama City leaves intersection closed
Panama City Beach officials say they're waiting on the toxicology report from the driver that...
Update: Investigators await toxicology report in crash that killed two kids at local mini-golf course
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe will announce a major indictment Friday
Major indictment announcement set for Friday from U.S. Attorney
The home of Data Scientist Rebekah Jones who was fired by the state for insubordination earlier...
Data scientist speaks out after FDLE raids her home
The Panama City Commission voted to approve a letter of intent with Viking Cruises Tuesday.
Local leaders say Viking Cruises could bring large economic impact to Bay County

Latest News

This August 2016 photo provided by the Federal Public Defender for the Western District of...
US carries out rare execution during presidential transition
The bust of French statesman Robert Schuman, one of the founders of the European Union, is seen...
EU leaders agree to reduce emissions after all-night talks
Congress is scrambling to avert a government shutdown and to vote on a stimulus bill and the...
Congress is scrambling to avert a government shutdown
Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O'Rourke said they currently have one proposal for that...
Frank Brown Park commercial development makeover in talks
It was a packed agenda for Thursday nights Panama City Beach council meeting.
New 5-year plan in talks after PCB council meeting