Governor Ron DeSantis provides update on state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

DeSantis says Florida was allocated 179,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the first shipment. He says they expect the initial doses to arrive within the week.

He says the top priorities for those initial doses are those in long-term care facilities and health care workers in high risk and high contact environments.

Officials also want to get the vaccine out to elderly residents and those who are at higher risk from COVID-19 as more supplies become available.

DeSantis says of the 179,400 doses, 97,500 will be sent to hospitals, 60,450 doses will go to CVS and Walgreens for use in long-term care facilities, and 21,450 doses will go directly to the Florida Department of Health.

