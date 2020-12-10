Holmes County offices closed due to COVID-19 cases in area

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - All county offices in Holmes County will be closed to the public until further notice due to the uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the area.

According to the county’s website and Facebook page, all businesses will still be doing business via telephone and email. The only exception is the tax collector’s office. Anyone wishing to reached that office will need to call Washington County Tax Collector Ken Naker at 850-638-6275.

