Holmes County offices closed due to COVID-19 cases in area

Over the weekend, Florida recorded the highest daily COVID case numbers since September 1st.
Over the weekend, Florida recorded the highest daily COVID case numbers since September 1st.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - All county offices in Holmes County will be closed to the public until further notice due to the uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the area.

According to the county’s website and Facebook page, all businesses will still be doing business via telephone and email. The only exception is the tax collector’s office. Anyone wishing to reached that office will need to call Washington County Tax Collector Ken Naker at 850-638-6275.

