Holy Nativity students donate to their Giving Tree campaign

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - December falls in the season of giving and the children of Holy Nativity Elementary School go out of their way each year to show their generosity.

Students collected money during special chapel services as part of their annual “Giving Tree” campaign benefiting the Salvation Army’s Empty Stocking Fund. They attached their donations to paper Christmas trees as part of the season of Saint Nicholas.

Children from Pre-k through 8th grade have been collecting money all year long for the Giving Tree campaign. The school’s fundraising effort has grown from pennies to more than $1,000 annually thanks to the stewardship of school historian Lynn Ferren.

“We want them to have an understanding of helping others and of the gift God gave us with the baby Jesus, and they just need to realize there are a lot of people, particularly since the hurricane, Hurricane Michael, who don’t even have a place to stay yet.” said Ferren.

In the 40 years Ferren has been involved with the project, the students have managed to give more than $25,000 to the Giving Tree.

