Hospitals better prepared to deal with winter surge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Hospitalizations are on the rise as daily COVID-19 case numbers continue to trend upward in Florida, but the Florida Hospital Association claims the medical system is better prepared for a surge now compared to where it was in the summer.

FHA reports there are about 4,800 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state.

It’s not nearly as many as Florida saw during the summer surge, when over 10,000 were hospitalized.

“We’ve obviously learned a lot about the virus,” said FHA President and former Florida AHCA Secretary Mary Mayhew.

After speaking with hospital representatives across the state, Mayhew believes this time hospitals are better positioned to handle another surge.

“We’re not using ventilators as early on as we were back in March and April. So that has certainly helped to improve the treatment, the outcomes,” said Mayhew.

Part of the optimism is due to the promise of a vaccine, likely arriving within days.

“Incredibly important to have a strong workforce. Vaccinating that workforce will help to ensure we have capacity in the system to care for individuals,” said Mayhew.

Mayhew is also optimistic about new treatments for COVID-19, including monoclonal anti-bodies.

She predicts the combination of the treatment and vaccination of healthcare workers and vulnerable populations will keep hospitalizations at a manageable level.

Mayhew told us the biggest challenges facing hospitals now are the less visible effects of the pandemic.

Staffing fatigue is an ongoing issue.

There’s also the increase in mental health issues and substance abuse that often come in tandem.

“We can’t overstate the concern about the impact of the pandemic; the isolation that it has created and the loss of income; the impact it’s having on families and individuals,” said Mayhew.

One silver lining Mayhew highlighted is the increase in Telehealth services, which has created greater and more timely access to healthcare, especially for those suffering from mental health crises.