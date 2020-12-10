Advertisement

Local businesses open during a pandemic

By Natalie Williams
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Many of us have watched as local businesses were forced to close down because of COVID-19.

But there have been quite a few businesses locally who opened their doors right before the pandemic started or even in the middle of it.

Kevin Mitchell, is opening his coffee shop, The Press, next week.

”I am preparing for when it is over, I guess, I am investing now, so that when it does and it will when it is over, we will be set for the people who are ready to get out of the house and enjoy life again,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell says his biggest challenge so far has been getting materials.

”Materials and such, Michael had a huge impact on that and then of course bringing the Pandemic along, and now your three fold that problem,” Mitchell said.

Boutique shop owner, Michele Monastra opened the doors to her store, Adonia right before the pandemic started, since then she has had to adjust many aspects of her business.

”We do Facebook live sells, I had a website to begin with, I started online before I even opened the store so it was an easier transition for me to do online sells,” Monastra said.

At least once a month, Monastra thinks about closing her business.

”Honestly it is a day to day thing, so I will look at it and I know about where I should be financially, especially mid month and if I am like far behind, and I am like ok, maybe this is the month,” Monastra said.

Business is harder for small businesses even without a pandemic, but shop owners say, if it wasn’t for the support of this community there is no way they would have been able to stay open or even think to open at all.

