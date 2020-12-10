Advertisement

Lynn Haven City Commission evaluated the city manager position

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Vickie Gainer has been serving as Lynn Haven’s City Manager for a year now, and the commission evaluated her time in that position Tuesday morning.

Gainer received three overall outstanding evaluations and one overall unsatisfactory from the commission.

She described her job as a “servants’ job” and said she is happy to serve the people of Lynn Haven.

Gainer said she understands that not everyone will always agree on the decisions she or the commission makes, but she will continue to look towards the positives.

“I’m just going to look to the positive side and continue to work as the city manager and do what the citizens of this great city have called me to do.” Said Gainer.

Gainer says the City of Lynn Haven is on the right track to a bright future, and that she looks forward to it being bigger and better than it was before.

