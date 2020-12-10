Major indictment announcement set for Friday from U.S. Attorney

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Lawrence Keefe is set to announce an indictment of “statewide significance” Friday, December 11th at 9:30 a.m. central.

Keefe says he will be joined by representatives from law enforcement agencies who conducted the investigation into the indictment.

Lead prosecutor for the case Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Keen will also join Keefe.

The exact nature of the indictment is unknown at this time.

