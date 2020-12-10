Advertisement

More than 189 Deane Bozeman students quarantining, high school section will shut down through January 4th

More than 189 Bozeman students are quarantined as of Thursday.
More than 189 Bozeman students are quarantined as of Thursday.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay District Schools leaders announced Thursday more than 1/3 of the high school population at Deane Bozeman School is under quarantine.

Officials say only ten high school students tested positive but more than 189 students are under quarantine.

Because of the high number of students quarantined, the district will close the high school section of the school (grades 9-12) through the end of the holidays.

The students will learn from home through BayLink while faculty and staff will report to work to teach remotely.

Officials also say all high school sports, clubs, and other activities are canceled.

District leaders say Bozeman staff members will work with families who need to check out devices to complete remote learning.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris could be seen all over the road from where the semi was hit and the scene remained very...
Accident in Panama City leaves intersection closed
Panama City Beach officials say they're waiting on the toxicology report from the driver that...
Update: Investigators await toxicology report in crash that killed two kids at local mini-golf course
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe will announce a major indictment Friday
Major indictment announcement set for Friday from U.S. Attorney
The home of Data Scientist Rebekah Jones who was fired by the state for insubordination earlier...
Data scientist speaks out after FDLE raids her home
The Panama City Commission voted to approve a letter of intent with Viking Cruises Tuesday.
Local leaders say Viking Cruises could bring large economic impact to Bay County

Latest News

Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O'Rourke said they currently have one proposal for that...
Frank Brown Park commercial development makeover in talks
It was a packed agenda for Thursday nights Panama City Beach council meeting.
New 5-year plan in talks after PCB council meeting
Local comedian Janet Fortune recently performed for Panama City Comedy at House of Bourbon in...
Local comedy production keeps the laughs coming
The farm is closing early this yea due to high demand.
Demand for Christmas Trees high across Northwest Florida
School board members proposed moving the HR department under the position of Chief Education...
Bay Haven Charter Academy terminates Human Resource Coordinator