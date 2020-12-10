More than 189 Deane Bozeman students quarantining, high school section will shut down through January 4th

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay District Schools leaders announced Thursday more than 1/3 of the high school population at Deane Bozeman School is under quarantine.

Officials say only ten high school students tested positive but more than 189 students are under quarantine.

Because of the high number of students quarantined, the district will close the high school section of the school (grades 9-12) through the end of the holidays.

The students will learn from home through BayLink while faculty and staff will report to work to teach remotely.

Officials also say all high school sports, clubs, and other activities are canceled.

District leaders say Bozeman staff members will work with families who need to check out devices to complete remote learning.

