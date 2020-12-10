Advertisement

Northern lights a ‘big miss,’ US space forecaster says

In this Nov. 8, 2004, file photo, the aurora borealis lights up the sky northwest of Lawrence,...
In this Nov. 8, 2004, file photo, the aurora borealis lights up the sky northwest of Lawrence, Kan. The phenomenon, also called northern lights, occurs when electrically charged particles from the sun enter the earth's atmosphere. Robert Rutledge, of the U.S. government's space weather prediction center said Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, that stargazers in the continental 48 states have very little chance of seeing the northern lights this week despite an initial promising forecast.(Scott McClurg/The Lawrence Journal-World via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An initially promising U.S. forecast for the northern lights has gone bust.

Stargazers in the continental 48 states have essentially zero chance of seeing the astronomical phenomenon this week, the head of operations at the U.S. government’s space weather prediction center said Thursday.

Curtains of color paint the night sky when the northern lights, or aurora borealis, are visible. Some early reports had suggested they would be viewable as far south as Illinois this week.

Robert Rutledge, the lead of operations at the Space Weather Prediction Center, said the agency had high hopes for Thursday and Friday, but it downgraded its forecast because the chances turned out to be a “big miss.”

He called the disappointing news “not incredibly unusual in space weather forecasting.”

The silver lining for sky watchers is that conditions in the coming months and years look more favorable, Rutledge said.

New England stargazers had hoped to catch a glimpse of the northern lights, but clouds would have made it difficult, said David Clark, a member of Penobscot Valley Star Gazers in Maine.

“I’m sure people are going to try,” he said. “I don’t have high hopes for it.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris could be seen all over the road from where the semi was hit and the scene remained very...
Accident in Panama City leaves intersection closed
Panama City Beach officials say they're waiting on the toxicology report from the driver that...
Update: Investigators await toxicology report in crash that killed two kids at local mini-golf course
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe will announce a major indictment Friday
Major indictment announcement set for Friday from U.S. Attorney
The home of Data Scientist Rebekah Jones who was fired by the state for insubordination earlier...
Data scientist speaks out after FDLE raids her home
The Panama City Commission voted to approve a letter of intent with Viking Cruises Tuesday.
Local leaders say Viking Cruises could bring large economic impact to Bay County

Latest News

This August 2016 photo provided by the Federal Public Defender for the Western District of...
US carries out rare execution during presidential transition
The bust of French statesman Robert Schuman, one of the founders of the European Union, is seen...
EU leaders agree to reduce emissions after all-night talks
Congress is scrambling to avert a government shutdown and to vote on a stimulus bill and the...
Congress is scrambling to avert a government shutdown
Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O'Rourke said they currently have one proposal for that...
Frank Brown Park commercial development makeover in talks
It was a packed agenda for Thursday nights Panama City Beach council meeting.
New 5-year plan in talks after PCB council meeting