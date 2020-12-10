Advertisement

One seriously injured in Calhoun County crash

One person was seriously injured in a car crash in Calhoun County Wednesday.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say one person was seriously injured in a two-car crash Wednesday.

Troopers say a sedan was pulling out of Saint Rose Community Park in Calhoun County when the car was hit by another vehicle towing a trailer.

They say the driver of the sedan suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the other car was reportedly not injured.

