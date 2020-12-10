One seriously injured in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say one person was seriously injured in a two-car crash Wednesday.

Troopers say a sedan was pulling out of Saint Rose Community Park in Calhoun County when the car was hit by another vehicle towing a trailer.

They say the driver of the sedan suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the other car was reportedly not injured.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.