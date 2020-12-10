Advertisement

Ordinance extended in Lynn Haven to allow residents to live in recreational vehicles on property

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven City Commissioners extended the deadline Tuesday that allows people to live in RV’s, trailers, or pods on their property.

“People are still fighting with insurance companies, they’re having contractors who are working multiple jobs,” said Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer.

With about 80 residents falling under this category, the commission pushed the deadline from February to June.

“They understand things happen and things don’t always get finished in the time frame that’s given to us,” said Gainer.

For one Lynn Haven resident, after only owning her home for a short time, she’s trying to make the best of what has been her only choice.

“And then Michael took it, so I only had it for a month and a half,” said Glenda Butler. “So, I wasn’t used to it. It’s fine, it’s not what you’re supposed to do in an RV. But it’s fine.”

Even though there are a lot of new developments popping up in Lynn Haven, there are still a lot of people who are living in RV’s or trailers on that same property.

“It’s good because you’re here, you can watch the people doing what they’re doing, and you can watch the people not doing anything at all,” said Butler. “Which is the worst part of it, they tell you they’re going to show up and then they don’t show up.”

Residents said moving the deadline was important because of the struggles they have faced during the rebuild.

“There’s a lot of people who can’t do anything,” said Butler. “You’ve got insurance companies, it took me over a year to get my insurance company to deem that my house was a total loss.”

City officials said they understand these struggles and are willing to help residents in any way that they can.

