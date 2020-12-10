Panama City Fire conducts unique training exercise

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Panama City Fire Department took its training to a new level Wednesday.

The department partnered with Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center and J.E Dunn construction to perform high-angle rescue training.

During the exercise, the department’s Light Technical Rescue Team and others worked to simulate rescuing a patient in the cab area of a tower crane.

The process included securing the patient, rigging the rescue ropes, and getting the patient safely to the ground.

The cranes were already in place at the hospital as a part of its expansion project, so fire officials say it was a perfect opportunity to train for a unique situation.

“So, this one is very specific in the nature of what we’re dealing with in this case,” said Fire Chief David Collier. “So, that’s why when these types of things come around, we like to get with these companies and formulate a specific plan to the site that we may respond to.”

The Light Technical Rescue Team also trains for rescues from confined spaces, structural collapses, and trench rescue among others.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.