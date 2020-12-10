Panama City police have found the missing elderly woman
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Local law enforcement has the missing adult.
The Panama City Police Department says Anna Brassfield, 79, was last seen at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 9. Officials say she was wearing a hospital gown, white jacket, and one tennis shoe.
Anna is approximately 5′04″, 100 pounds, has brown eyes, and has a black wig with blonde highlights. She was found around 7 a.m Thursday morning.
Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling (850) 785-TIPS.
