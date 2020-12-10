Panama City police have found the missing elderly woman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Local law enforcement has the missing adult.

The Panama City Police Department says Anna Brassfield, 79, was last seen at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 9. Officials say she was wearing a hospital gown, white jacket, and one tennis shoe.

Anna Brassfield, 79, was last seen on Wednesday, December 9. (Panama City Police Department)

Anna is approximately 5′04″, 100 pounds, has brown eyes, and has a black wig with blonde highlights. She was found around 7 a.m Thursday morning.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling (850) 785-TIPS.

