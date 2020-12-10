Advertisement

Recall: Erectile dysfunction and depression pills bottled together by accident

The company said sildenafil and trazodone tablets were “inadvertently packaged together” when...
The company said sildenafil and trazodone tablets were “inadvertently packaged together” when they were bottled by a third-party vendor.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
(Gray News) - The pharmaceutical company Avkare is recalling two medications that are used to treat erectile dysfunction and severe depression.

The company said sildenafil and trazodone tablets were “inadvertently packaged together” when they were bottled by a third-party vendor.

Products affected include:

  • Sildenafil tablets, lot No. 36884, expiration date 03/2022, bottle count 100, NDC No. 42291-748-01; and
  • Trazodone tablets, lot No. 36783, expiration date 06/2022, bottle count 1000 and NDC No. 42291-834-10

If taken, the medications can cause serious health concerns.

So far, Avkare says it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall. Those who have experienced problems that may be related to using this product should contact their physician.

For more information on this recall, contact AvKARE at 1-855-361-3993 Monday- Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. CST.

