Advertisement

Runaway UPS truck crashes into cars parked on street

By KMGH staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - Some scary moments for a neighborhood in Colorado, as a runaway UPS truck rolled backwards down a street and hit a row of cars.

Footage of the crash was captured by a Ring doorbell camera.

Erika Gaum and her young son had been working out in her flower beds minutes before.

“I ran to the front door, peaked my head out and I saw a UPS truck has slammed into our neighbors’ cars that were parked out on the street,” she said.

A neighbor told her the Gaum’s tow truck and trailer had been hit too, knocking some industrial equipment into her front yard.

“After it hit the trailer, it kind of skidded along and then hit the fender and ripped the tire,” Gaum said.

From there, it slammed into three cars.

Gabriela Augustin-Sanchez says her dad had put a lot of hard work and hard-earned cash fixing up his Ford. It’s now a crumpled heap of metal, rubber and plastic.

“Cars are his passion,” she said. “He’s always working on cars, but that was one of his most prized possessions. And he was very proud of it.”

According to the police report, the driver said he’d made a delivery, jumped back in but the truck wouldn’t start. Then it popped out of gear and started rolling backwards, hitting parked cars and trucks.

“We’re heading into the holidays and this is our work truck, so we kind of need some action,” Gaum said.

Gaum says she’s reached out to UPS four or five days in a row to ask about their damage claim.

“Every day, somebody said somebody will contact you by the end of the day, and that has yet to happen,” she said.

In response to a question on how soon they’ll contact the victims, UPS sent a statement saying they’re “thankful everyone is safe.”

They’re “investigating the situation” and “will respond accordingly,” the company representative said.

Gaum is hoping it’s sooner rather than later.

“Call me, UPS,” she said. “Give me a call.”

According to a police report, the 21-year-old driver was issued a citation for operating an unsafe vehicle.

Copyright 2020 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris could be seen all over the road from where the semi was hit and the scene remained very...
Accident in Panama City leaves intersection closed
Panama City Beach officials say they're waiting on the toxicology report from the driver that...
Update: Investigators await toxicology report in crash that killed two kids at local mini-golf course
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe will announce a major indictment Friday
Major indictment announcement set for Friday from U.S. Attorney
The home of Data Scientist Rebekah Jones who was fired by the state for insubordination earlier...
Data scientist speaks out after FDLE raids her home
The Panama City Commission voted to approve a letter of intent with Viking Cruises Tuesday.
Local leaders say Viking Cruises could bring large economic impact to Bay County

Latest News

The bust of French statesman Robert Schuman, one of the founders of the European Union, is seen...
EU leaders agree to reduce emissions after all-night talks
This August 2016 photo provided by the Federal Public Defender for the Western District of...
US carries out rare execution during presidential transition
Congress is scrambling to avert a government shutdown and to vote on a stimulus bill and the...
Congress is scrambling to avert a government shutdown
Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O'Rourke said they currently have one proposal for that...
Frank Brown Park commercial development makeover in talks
It was a packed agenda for Thursday nights Panama City Beach council meeting.
New 5-year plan in talks after PCB council meeting