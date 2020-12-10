Advertisement

The CARES Acts grants deadline is quickly approaching for Bay County businesses, non-profits and individuals to apply

By Dani Travis
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - November 11th marked the first day Bay County businesses, non-profits and individuals who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 could start applying for the five CARES Acts grants and now, the Friday deadline is quickly approaching.

“We’re certainly a resilient community. We pay taxes just like every other jurisdiction and these funds are available and our commission wants to see fit that they get out and immediately help our small businesses, as well as individuals,” Bay County Deputy County Manager Joel Schubert said.

Schubert said commissioners set aside up to 10 million dollars in grants. Four of the five programs are for-profit grants and one is a non-profit grant. There is also individual aid depending on what the person needs the money for.

“Most of those are small businesses and it’s up to 10 thousand dollars that is lost revenue or have eligible expenses due to COVID,” said Schubert.

Schubert said as of Wednesday, the county has received a steady flow of more than 300 applications. Angry Tuna owner Tim Jacobi said he applied for two grants and will put the money towards rent, utilities and most importantly payroll to help make up for the 10 weeks they were closed.

“To be able to keep the staff that I have because you know, this is a people business and we are really caring about our team. We’ve been very fortunate to keep them employed, keep their families with food on the tables. So, that was really my most important thing,” said Jacobi.

Schubert said the commission is very proactive in getting these funds out in the community.

“You can certainly see an effort to do everything possible to recognize the situation that we’re in with multi states of emergencies and they’re still being proactive and addressing that,” said Schubert.

Schubert said between December 11th and end of the year, those businesses that make it through the process will receive a check. Again, the deadline to apply for these grants is this Friday. Schubert says whether you’re a business, non-profit or individual to apply at Bay County Cares and the site walks you through the process.

