Thursday Forecast

It’s a quiet start on radar and satellite overhead. However, we’re developing some patchy fog in the Panhandle and it could be thick in spots to start the day. That fog will lift into a bit of morning cloud cover through about 9am.

Otherwise, with a bit more moisture in our atmosphere at the surface, we’re not as chilly! Just plain ol’ seasonal for us getting going in the 40s. It’s cool enough for the extra layer this morning but you won’t need it all day.

Once we get past a bit of the fog and clouds of the morning, we’ll be into full on sunshine for the rest of the day. That sunshine will go to work on temperatures quickly. We’ll warm into the mid to upper 60s for lunch and top out in the low 70s for afternoon highs. That’s shorts and short sleeves weather for the afternoon!

The good news is we’ll get a few more days like this before our pattern starts to change over the weekend. Our Friday forecast will be close to a spitting image of today’s, while Saturday may feature a bit more cloud cover through the day as our next cold front slides in from the west. Rain chances appear to hold off through the daylight hours of the weekend, however, which is great news. We’ll pick up a batch of passing showers late Saturday night that clear out by Sunday morning only leaving about a tenth or two tenths in its wake. Temperatures stay mild into the weekend despite this frontal passage as well with highs in the 70s.

Both the GFS and Euro have come into better agreement this morning as to another system passing through the Southeast late Sunday into Monday morning. Another cold front moves through and could linger a few showers into Monday morning’s commute before we clear out and cool off into early next week. We’ll keep this active pattern going with even another frontal passage and rain chances returning on Wednesday.

For today, patchy fog and clouds from the morning give way to increasing sunshine through the rest of the day. Highs today top out in the low 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in another similar setup for our Friday with mild temperatures sticking around into the weekend.

