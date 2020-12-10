Villa Tasso cleanup going well, according to officials

VILLA TASSO, Fla. (WJHG) -

For years, trash was building up in one neighborhood in Walton county.

Villa Tasso earned the nickname “villa trasho” according to Walton County Sheriff’s Sergeant Mike Wendell.

But since October 1st, the sheriff’s office and code compliance department have been taking action to clean up the area.

“They are pleasantly surprised that they can go out and walk in their neighborhoods without seeing all the trash or seeing dogs running astray or worried about strange people in the neighborhood,” said Paula Pendleton, Lieutenant at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said about 36 properties violated code compliance rules, only nine are still in violation as of Wednesday morning.

Those property owners will have up to 45 days to get in compliance, or they’ll be fined, up to 100 dollars.

Code Compliance manager Mike Lynch said working with the sheriff’s office helped them get this done.

“What Villa Tasso had been like and what it is now, we can drive through and see a marked change, the evidence of the work that’s gone (on) out there is pretty evident,” said Lynch.

Lynch also said their goal is for people in communities throughout Walton county to self-comply when it comes to following code rules.

“We just ask people to kind of police themselves, you know take pride in their community, take pride in their property, if everybody works together then the workload can be shared,” said Lynch.

