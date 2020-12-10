Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Warmer weather returns to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The chilly weather is giving way to warmer weather here in the panhandle in the days ahead. For tonight it will again be chilly, but not as cold as it has been. Lows will be near 40 inland and near 50 at the coast. More sunshine Thursday w/highs near 70. The warming trend continues into the weekend, but we introduce some rain chances Saturday and Sunday. For now the rain chances will be on the lower end and highest at night. We will continue to fine tune the forecast.

