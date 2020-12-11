Advertisement

Bay County Health Department officials have a COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan in the works

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise the need for a vaccine is immediate.

“People will be, some are going to be skeptical,” said Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll. “But I think a lot of people will be in line. Hope to get the vaccine.”

In Bay County, health officials sent out a press release stating they have a distribution plan in the works.

The health department says it will approach COVID -19 vaccination efforts in the same way it did the H1N1 pandemic.

The first phase of vaccinations will be distributed to hospital workers who are at high-risk and those living in long-term care facilities.

“They’re the most vulnerable to get this and then when they do get it, it attacks them much harder than people who are younger,” said Carroll. “We obviously have to protect the ones that are at risk and highest risk and keep them from getting this and getting sick from it.”

The health department is also in the process of setting up other points of distribution, one of those being where COVID-19 testing sites are already set up.

Bay County leaders were instrumental in providing two sites to the area.

“We’ve got to look out for each and every resident in Bay County,” said Carroll. “Anything we can do, we’re glad to be a partner. We’ll help in any way we can.”

Not everyone will receive a vaccination right away, which is why it is important to continue following safety protocols.

“Just continue to wear your mask, keep social distance, wash your hands, that is critical,” said Carroll. “Continue to do your part and be safe.”

