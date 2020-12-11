Advertisement

Bay County leaders, organizations, and schools providing food resources during the holidays

The church supplies food for 90 kids every weekend.
The church supplies food for 90 kids every weekend.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many children deal with food insecurity in the Bay County School System.

“They can’t really get food but they still go to school,” said 5th grade student at Hiland Park Elementary Legion Gray.

“We actually have about 90 on our list, at our school,” said Hiland Park Principal Ilea Faircloth.

Which raises a concern when the holiday break comes around and school is not in session.

Many area schools have partnered with local churches to provide food for the weekend for students.

“They provide our students with Blessings in a Backpack and every week they deliver our food bags and every week our students go and deliver them to the classrooms to take home for the weekend,” said Faircloth.

“They get the food bags and then they have something to eat,” said Gray.

With the two week break coming up, school officials plan to still provide for those who need it.

“Some of the local churches double up the bags,” said Faircloth. “We are again very thankful that we have the resources in the community as well as the distribution in the school to make sure that the students that need it have that food.”

County leaders and local organizations have teamed up to make sure Blessings in a Backpack isn’t the only option families have.

“We’ve ordered 20,000 pounds of food, which can feed four to 500 households,” said Executive Director of Rebuild Bay County Donna Pilson.

Even in a pandemic, officials say it’s vital the community is provided for.

“Critically important, there is such a great need,” said Pilson. “This is one area they can continue to meet a need in a way that hasn’t been traditional for them.”

This food drive will also feature organizations that will provide holiday goodies for the families.

The drive will be taking place Saturday December 11th at the Bay County Government center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Deane Bozeman School will also be providing breakfast and lunch to its students from December 14-18.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe will announce a major indictment Friday
Major indictment announcement set for Friday from U.S. Attorney
Debris could be seen all over the road from where the semi was hit and the scene remained very...
Accident in Panama City leaves intersection closed
Anna Brassfield, 79, was last seen on Wednesday, December 9.
Panama City police have found the missing elderly woman
More than 189 Bozeman students are quarantined as of Thursday.
More than 189 Deane Bozeman students quarantining, high school section will shut down through January 4th
Two teachers indicted in Fort Meyers.
Two indicted on racketeering, fraud scheme to steal and sell state teacher certification exams

Latest News

The Hilton and Kahn Families donate to UF Health Foundation for IBD Research
UF Health Foundation receives donations form local golf classic foundation
Siblings Addie and Baylor lost their lives after they were hit by a car while mini-golfing.
Panama City Beach memorial remembers Kentucky siblings killed by truck
GCCAC receives two $10,000 checks.
Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center receives two large checks
$23 million in CARES Act funding announced for mental health services.
Florida governor and first lady announce $23 million in CARES Act funding for mental health services