Bay County leaders, organizations, and schools providing food resources during the holidays

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many children deal with food insecurity in the Bay County School System.

“They can’t really get food but they still go to school,” said 5th grade student at Hiland Park Elementary Legion Gray.

“We actually have about 90 on our list, at our school,” said Hiland Park Principal Ilea Faircloth.

Which raises a concern when the holiday break comes around and school is not in session.

Many area schools have partnered with local churches to provide food for the weekend for students.

“They provide our students with Blessings in a Backpack and every week they deliver our food bags and every week our students go and deliver them to the classrooms to take home for the weekend,” said Faircloth.

“They get the food bags and then they have something to eat,” said Gray.

With the two week break coming up, school officials plan to still provide for those who need it.

“Some of the local churches double up the bags,” said Faircloth. “We are again very thankful that we have the resources in the community as well as the distribution in the school to make sure that the students that need it have that food.”

County leaders and local organizations have teamed up to make sure Blessings in a Backpack isn’t the only option families have.

“We’ve ordered 20,000 pounds of food, which can feed four to 500 households,” said Executive Director of Rebuild Bay County Donna Pilson.

Even in a pandemic, officials say it’s vital the community is provided for.

“Critically important, there is such a great need,” said Pilson. “This is one area they can continue to meet a need in a way that hasn’t been traditional for them.”

This food drive will also feature organizations that will provide holiday goodies for the families.

The drive will be taking place Saturday December 11th at the Bay County Government center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Deane Bozeman School will also be providing breakfast and lunch to its students from December 14-18.

