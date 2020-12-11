Bay Haven Charter Academy terminates Human Resource Coordinator

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

One local school is doing away with its Human Resource Coordinator and possibly restructuring the HR department.

Bay Haven Charter Academy board members voted unanimously to terminate Elizabeth Austill as Human Resource Coordinator.

Board members cited errors and poor judgment for their reasoning behind the termination.

They said Austill failed to complete several tasks in her job description.

They also alleged she was unable to move past a denied request for a salary increase.

”It has become apparent since the board meeting on July 11, 2019, where Ms. Austill was unanimously denied her request to upgrade her job title to HR Director and to increase her salary by approximately $20K, Ms. Austill has not been able to put that decision behind her, to be productive in her current job position,” Bay Haven board member Joyce Wilson said.

During public comment, one local resident said the comments were disappointing and believe Austill did her duty as HR Coordinator.

School board members proposed moving the HR department under the position of Chief Education Officer, which is currently filled by Larry Bolinger, among other options.

All HR duties will be handled in-house on a temporary basis until the board decides on what direction to move forward in.

Board members had no further comment on the matter.

