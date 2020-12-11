Bay High Choir goes caroling

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Bay High Choir continued a Christmas tradition that started more than 700 years ago celebrating the birth of Jesus.

In 1223 Saint Francis Of Assisi started his Nativity Plays in Italy. The people in the plays sang songs or canticles that told the story of the season. Thursday, the Bay High Choir helped celebrate that tradition by singing carols to a group of students and staff in the Tornado Courtyard.

Earlier in the day, they made recordings of their concert music they will share next week with the community and groups that can’t have them perform in person this year, such as nursing homes, elementary schools and numerous civic organizations.

