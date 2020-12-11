Advertisement

Bonifay woman arrested on drug charges

Woman in Bonifay arrested on drug charges.
Woman in Bonifay arrested on drug charges.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 65-year-old Madeline A. Chace for the sale of methamphetamine.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Chace’s residence. The search resulted in the discovery of multiple containers of methamphetamine, as well as assorted paraphernalia.

Chace was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. She also faces a charge of sale of methamphetamine.

