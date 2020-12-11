Advertisement

‘Carry On’ and ‘EastEnders’ star Barbara Windsor dies at 83

In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo, British actress Barbara Windsor, center, meets British Prime...
In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo, British actress Barbara Windsor, center, meets British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with her husband Scott Mitchell, left, in 10 Downing Street, London, to promote Dementia Care. Windsor, whose seven-decade career ranged from cheeky film comedies to the soap opera “EastEnders” has died, her husband said. She was 83 and had dementia.(Simon Dawson/Pool via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:30 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British actress Barbara Windsor, whose seven-decade career ranged from cheeky film comedies to the soap opera “EastEnders,” has died. She was 83.

Husband Scott Mitchell said Windsor died at a care home in London on Thursday. from Alzheimer’s disease.

She had been diagnosed with the form of dementia in 2014.

Born in London in 1937, Windsor was best known as a star of the bawdy “Carry On” comedies in the 1960s and 70s, and as matriarch Peggy Mitchell in the soap opera “EastEnders” between 1994 and 2016.

Windsor was made a dame, the female equivalent of a knight, by the queen in 2016 for services to entertainment and for her work raising awareness about dementia.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe will announce a major indictment Friday
Major indictment announcement set for Friday from U.S. Attorney
Debris could be seen all over the road from where the semi was hit and the scene remained very...
Accident in Panama City leaves intersection closed
Anna Brassfield, 79, was last seen on Wednesday, December 9.
Panama City police have found the missing elderly woman
More than 189 Bozeman students are quarantined as of Thursday.
More than 189 Deane Bozeman students quarantining, high school section will shut down through January 4th
Two teachers indicted in Fort Meyers.
Two indicted on racketeering, fraud scheme to steal and sell state teacher certification exams

Latest News

The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President...
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Toys for Tots seeking donations amid tough economic times
The church supplies food for 90 kids every weekend.
Bay County leaders, organizations, and schools providing food resources during the holidays
The Hilton and Kahn Families donate to UF Health Foundation for IBD Research
UF Health Foundation receives donations form local golf classic foundation
Siblings Addie and Baylor lost their lives after they were hit by a car while mini-golfing.
Panama City Beach memorial remembers Kentucky siblings killed by truck