Deane Bozeman School cancels in-person class for high school after rise in COVID-19 exposure

One-third of the high school students at Deane Bozeman School are quarantined due to close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Bay District School officials tell us they made the decision to close the high school portion of the K-through-12 school based on CDC recommendations.

Ten high school students at Bozeman are positive for COVID-19.

But 189 have to quarantine due to close contact with people who have tested positive for the virus.

This prompted BDS officials to move students in grades ninth through 12th to online instruction Thursday, and with Christmas break starting soon, they won’t be back in class until January 4th.

“We look at the seating charts, we look at who they’re sitting with at lunch, who they might be around in extracurricular and stuff like that if they ride the bus, who they sit with on the bus,” said Lyndsey Jackson, supervisory school nurse of Bay District Schools.

After looking at the numbers, roughly one-third of the high school could have been exposed.

School officials said part of the reason they’ve had to quarantine so many students is because of their social interactions outside of school.

“We’re monitoring that, we’re working closely with the Department of Health to see if there are any special measures we can take after the break to help prevent any further spread throughout the schools,” said Jackson.

They also said parents sending their kids to school with symptoms has been a factor.

“It’s very frustrating because not only does it impact that individual family, it impacts hundreds of people, it impacts that immediate family, the children have to be quarantined, it impacts their place of work,” said Bill Husfelt, superintendent of Bay District Schools.

High school teachers will still go to Bozeman to teach students virtually.

School officials say they will work with students to check out laptops if they need them to complete their work.

At this time the COVID-19 exposure is impacting the high school only, so Bozeman students in grades K-through-8th will continue going to class.

All Bozeman high school sports will be canceled until January fourth.

