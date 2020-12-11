Advertisement

Demand for Christmas Trees high across Northwest Florida

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - While the pandemic has presented hardships for local businesses, one industry has found a big increase in business.

Christmas Tree farms across the Panhandle are getting swamped with demand as more people stay home for the holidays. One farm, Powell Tree Farm in Sneads, is even closing early this year as a result of strong demand.

“We just don’t have a lot of trees left in the field in the six to eight-foot range,” said Kay Powell, Co-owner Powell Tree Farm. “Which is what most people are really looking for. There are still a few out there, but they are really getting hard to find.”

While there are still some trees left, that reason in itself is another fact motivating the farm to close early.

“We also decided to close in order to preserve some trees for next year’s sales,” Powell said.

The last day the farm will be open is December 12.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris could be seen all over the road from where the semi was hit and the scene remained very...
Accident in Panama City leaves intersection closed
Panama City Beach officials say they're waiting on the toxicology report from the driver that...
Update: Investigators await toxicology report in crash that killed two kids at local mini-golf course
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe will announce a major indictment Friday
Major indictment announcement set for Friday from U.S. Attorney
The home of Data Scientist Rebekah Jones who was fired by the state for insubordination earlier...
Data scientist speaks out after FDLE raids her home
The Panama City Commission voted to approve a letter of intent with Viking Cruises Tuesday.
Local leaders say Viking Cruises could bring large economic impact to Bay County

Latest News

Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O'Rourke said they currently have one proposal for that...
Frank Brown Park commercial development makeover in talks
It was a packed agenda for Thursday nights Panama City Beach council meeting.
New 5-year plan in talks after PCB council meeting
Local comedian Janet Fortune recently performed for Panama City Comedy at House of Bourbon in...
Local comedy production keeps the laughs coming
School board members proposed moving the HR department under the position of Chief Education...
Bay Haven Charter Academy terminates Human Resource Coordinator