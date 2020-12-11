Demand for Christmas Trees high across Northwest Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - While the pandemic has presented hardships for local businesses, one industry has found a big increase in business.

Christmas Tree farms across the Panhandle are getting swamped with demand as more people stay home for the holidays. One farm, Powell Tree Farm in Sneads, is even closing early this year as a result of strong demand.

“We just don’t have a lot of trees left in the field in the six to eight-foot range,” said Kay Powell, Co-owner Powell Tree Farm. “Which is what most people are really looking for. There are still a few out there, but they are really getting hard to find.”

While there are still some trees left, that reason in itself is another fact motivating the farm to close early.

“We also decided to close in order to preserve some trees for next year’s sales,” Powell said.

The last day the farm will be open is December 12.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.