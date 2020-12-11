Advertisement

Deputies use bait packages to catch porch pirates in Texas

By KTRK Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020
HOUSTON (KTRK) - Deputies in Texas are leaving fake packages on doorsteps to bait porch pirates.

While they look like a normal package, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the packages they set out have tracking devices in them.

This allows deputies to monitor every move the box makes. Deputies then can swoop in on the people carrying the box and make an arrest.

Officials say the whole point of doing these operations is to make the public aware, so maybe the porch pirates think twice before taking anything left at a person’s front door.

They urge people to report package theft so deputies know where to set up next.

“It’s easy to call Amazon or FedEx and say my package was stolen, or I never received it, and some companies simply sends another package and the police are never notified,” Javier Urena with the sheriff’s office said.

Mail theft comes with serious jail time. Those caught can face up to five years in prison and fines.

