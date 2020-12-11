Advertisement

Frank Brown Park commercial development makeover in talks

Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O'Rourke said they currently have one proposal for that...
By Dani Travis
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - A new commercial development is in talks for Frank Brown Park.

The vacant eight-acre dirt lot, adjacent to the Panama Beach Parkway as you enter the park, could be getting a makeover.

Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O’Rourke said they currently have one proposal for that eight-acre sight and are in talks with the firm. He adds from what they’ve seen, it’s a very impressive proposition. O’Rourke said their intent for the commercial development is preferably restaurants and things that would meet the needs of patrons who visit the park.

“Also to add assets to the greater community that are not currently here and to produce revenue for the city. Make it a revenue producing property so it can continue to pay for the type of projects and improvements we want in this community without taxing the public,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke said anytime you’re going to create a commercial development, there will be concerns, but he hopes people see past that and see the assets it will bring to the park. He thinks they’ll have more details to share at the January 14th Panama City Beach city council meeting.

