Advertisement

Friday Morning Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A few pockets of dense fog peppered the region earlier this morning, but sunny conditions are in store heading into the rest of your Friday.

Highs will again hit into the low to mid 70s, with plenty of sunshine in store throughout the afternoon. Some models are trying to develop some shower activity during the overnight hours tonight, but the bulk of the rainfall we see this weekend will happen after sunset on Saturday and Sunday. A passing front will drive rain chances Saturday, with deep moisture associated with a low pressure system leading to showers on Sunday. Next week will be cooler with more clouds.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe will announce a major indictment Friday
Major indictment announcement set for Friday from U.S. Attorney
Debris could be seen all over the road from where the semi was hit and the scene remained very...
Accident in Panama City leaves intersection closed
Anna Brassfield, 79, was last seen on Wednesday, December 9.
Panama City police have found the missing elderly woman
More than 189 Bozeman students are quarantined as of Thursday.
More than 189 Deane Bozeman students quarantining, high school section will shut down through January 4th
Two teachers indicted in Fort Meyers.
Two indicted on racketeering, fraud scheme to steal and sell state teacher certification exams

Latest News

There will be a lot of clouds, but the rain chances will be low this weekend
Friday Evening Forecast
FRIDAY AFTERNOON WX 12-11-2020
FRIDAY AFTERNOON WX 12-11-2020
Rain is on the way this weekend here in the panhandle
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain is on the way this weekend here in the panhandle
Thursday Evening Forecast