Friday Morning Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A few pockets of dense fog peppered the region earlier this morning, but sunny conditions are in store heading into the rest of your Friday.

Highs will again hit into the low to mid 70s, with plenty of sunshine in store throughout the afternoon. Some models are trying to develop some shower activity during the overnight hours tonight, but the bulk of the rainfall we see this weekend will happen after sunset on Saturday and Sunday. A passing front will drive rain chances Saturday, with deep moisture associated with a low pressure system leading to showers on Sunday. Next week will be cooler with more clouds.

You can watch my full forecast above.

