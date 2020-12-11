Advertisement

Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center receives two large checks

GCCAC receives two $10,000 checks.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Every year the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center brings smiles to the faces of less fortunate children through their “Holiday Hopes” Christmas giving program.

To help fill the increasing need, the Bay County Contractors Association along with Gulf Asphalt Corporation joined together to give a total of $20,000 to the Holiday Hopes program.

Since 2011, the number of children in the program has grown from approximately 40 clients to more than 600 this year. The growing need has required more resources and the two donations will go a long way to fill what is a continually growing need.

“A lot of the kids that we work with, they are the most deserving. They’ve had part of their innocence taken away and they need to know that they’re loved and cherished and worthy among all and so for us,” said Lori Allen, Executive Director, GCCAC. “This is just an extension of that love and hope and we’re grateful to be able to share a gift that was given to the CAC and then transfer that gift back to our local kids.”

Much of the growing needs of the center is a result of the aftermath of Hurricane Michael and the ongoing pandemic.

